Overview of Dr. Aurora Mellijor-Soliguen, MD

Dr. Aurora Mellijor-Soliguen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mellijor-Soliguen works at AURORA MELLIJOR SOLIGUEN MD in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.