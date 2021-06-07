Dr. Aurora Shands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aurora Shands, MD
Dr. Aurora Shands, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Shands works at
Family Medicine5700 100th St SW Ste 510, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 792-6526
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
During COVID, Dr. Shands has gone above and beyond to provide care for me, a D3 collegiate runner. She took the time and patience to get to know me as a person all while responding to my frequent questions over MyChart. She provided the care I needed for my mental health and gave me the resources I need to deal with the uncertainties. Managing medication through virtual visits was extremely convenient. Based on my interactions with Dr. Shands, I know that she truly cares for her patients and she wants the absolute best for her patients. Thank you, Dr. Shands, for everything.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1346694130
- Community Hospital East Family Medicine
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Shands accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shands works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shands. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shands.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.