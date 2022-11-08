Dr. Ausaf Bari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ausaf Bari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ausaf Bari, MD
Dr. Ausaf Bari, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.

Dr. Bari's Office Locations
1
UCLA Neurosurgery300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8646
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bari?
He is very nice, kind, knowledgeable, caring doctor.
About Dr. Ausaf Bari, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1437392776
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.