Overview of Dr. Austin Bach, DO

Dr. Austin Bach, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Bach works at Abita Eye Group in Doral, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.