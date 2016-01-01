Dr. Austin Bach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Bach, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Austin Bach, DO
Dr. Austin Bach, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Bach's Office Locations
1
Abita Eye Group10676 NW 19th St, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (786) 808-7052
2
Abita Eye Group4330 Sheridan St Ste 102B, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 730-5377
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Austin Bach, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
