Overview of Dr. Austin Barrett, MD

Dr. Austin Barrett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison, Merit Health River Oaks and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Barrett works at ALABAMA SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Jackson, MS, Brookhaven, MS, Flowood, MS and Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.