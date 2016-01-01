Dr. Buck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin Buck, DO
Overview of Dr. Austin Buck, DO
Dr. Austin Buck, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA.
Dr. Buck works at
Dr. Buck's Office Locations
The Everett Clinic1818 121ST ST SE, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 357-3304
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Austin Buck, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1447652177
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buck works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Buck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.
