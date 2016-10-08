Overview of Dr. Austin Chen, MD

Dr. Austin Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.