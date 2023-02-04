Dr. Austin Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Austin Chen, MD
Dr. Austin Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Boulder Centre for Orthopedics and Spine4740 Pearl Pkwy Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 963-0292Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Boulder Centre for Orthopedics and Spine1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3550, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0293
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
He’s kind. explains the procedure. Check up was great. For a year I suffered with the pain. The doctors in Longmont only gave me shots. By the time I was lucky enough to find Dr. Chen the hip joint “looked like a bomb went off”. I’m now pain free and forever thankful to Dr Chen.
About Dr. Austin Chen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1659698298
Education & Certifications
- American Hip Institute|Taos Orthopaedic Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.