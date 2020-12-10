Overview of Dr. Austin Dennard, DO

Dr. Austin Dennard, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Dennard works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.