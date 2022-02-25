Overview of Dr. Austin Derosa, MD

Dr. Austin Derosa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Derosa works at CU Medicine Urology - South Denver in Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.