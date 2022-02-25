Dr. Austin Derosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Derosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Austin Derosa, MD
Dr. Austin Derosa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Derosa's Office Locations
CU Medicine Urology - South Denver1500 Park Central Dr Ste 301, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 265-3940Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went to him for a second opinion. He was knowledgeable, reassuring, understanding, listened well and gave me info for a follow up if needed. Personable, friendly and approachable.
About Dr. Austin Derosa, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1093976151
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derosa has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosa.
