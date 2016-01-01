Dr. Austin Gaal, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Gaal, DDS
Overview of Dr. Austin Gaal, DDS
Dr. Austin Gaal, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Longview, WA.
Dr. Gaal works at
Dr. Gaal's Office Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental740 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA 98632 Directions (855) 384-3449
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaal?
About Dr. Austin Gaal, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1366867285
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaal works at
Dr. Gaal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.