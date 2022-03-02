Dr. Austin Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Austin Garza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of South Florida College Of Med
Dr. Garza works at
Associates In Gastroenterology P.C.2940 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 635-7321Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Associates In Gastroenterology P.C.6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 345, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 635-7321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Penrose Hospital
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CNIC Health Solutions
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
From check-in to check-out, a truly seamless experience. Friendly staff, clean environment, on time procedure, and lastly, Dr. Garza is fantastic
About Dr. Austin Garza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- University Of South Florida College Of Med
- Vanderbilt University School Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza has seen patients for Dysphagia, Esophageal Motility Disorders, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.