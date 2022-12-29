Dr. Austin George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin George, MD
Overview
Dr. Austin George, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Rock Regional Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. George works at
Locations
-
1
Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-0296Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southeast Office, Clifton Medical Center1515 S Clifton Ave Ste 250, Wichita, KS 67218 Directions (316) 686-1991Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Rock Regional Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
I was referred to Dr. George by my primary care physician for hernia surgery. He explained the procedure in terms I could understand. The scheduling of surgery and follow-up appointment was very easy with a helpful, friendly and responsive staff.
About Dr. Austin George, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336468495
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. George speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.