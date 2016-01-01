Dr. Austin Goodyke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Goodyke, DDS
Overview
Dr. Austin Goodyke, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI.
Locations
Smiley Family Dentistry3299 Clear Vista Ct NE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 202-2347
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Austin Goodyke, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1831718527
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodyke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodyke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodyke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodyke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodyke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.