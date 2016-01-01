See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Austin Howard III, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Austin Howard III, MD

Dr. Austin Howard III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Howard III works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howard III's Office Locations

    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main
    1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 649-3346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Austin Howard III, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417394172
    Education & Certifications

    • MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Austin Howard III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howard III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howard III works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Howard III’s profile.

    Dr. Howard III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

