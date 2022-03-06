Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin Howard, MD
Overview of Dr. Austin Howard, MD
Dr. Austin Howard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
Scpmg La Mesa Laboratory8080 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 589-3017
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Honestly I dread going to the Dr so I put off going in and meeting her. I finally went in because I had to get checked because of lingering symptoms. She was amazing, super patient and spent time addressing each of my concerns. She explained everything in great depth and showed me diagrams to help me understand what exactly was going on with my body. She even addressed a very touchy mental health concern with me in an extremely respectful and thoughtful way. I've never felt so validated and listened to by a doctor. I've had so many drs rush and brush off my concerns, so I'm very thankful that I've found her!
About Dr. Austin Howard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1992130470
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.