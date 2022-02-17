Overview

Dr. Austin Hwang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hwang works at Mercy Gastroenterology in Springfield, PA with other offices in Darby, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.