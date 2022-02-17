Dr. Austin Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Hwang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Austin Hwang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hwang works at
Locations
Mercy Gastroenterology at Springfield1001 Baltimore Pike Ste 109, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 534-6270
Medical Office Building1501 Lansdowne Ave, Darby, PA 19023 Directions (610) 534-6270
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Hwang as my colonoscopy pathology returned abnormally. He called me at the end of the day, on a Friday, as he had promised, to provide the results for me. It was so important to know everything, before going into the weekend. He was knowledgeable, and shared all of the most relevant information. He answered my questions and provided me with options for my next steps. He followed up with me several times, after the initial visit. I would give Dr. Hwang 10 stars, if possible! I highly recommend Dr Hwang!
About Dr. Austin Hwang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
