Dr. Lash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin Lash, MD
Overview of Dr. Austin Lash, MD
Dr. Austin Lash, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Lash's Office Locations
Eye Care Associates2440 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-0500
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lash restored my mothers vision. She will not see any other eye doctor. Who knew that rheumatoid arthritis could make someone experience such dry eyes they could loose their vision! Dr Lash ordered different eyedrops at different times of the day and my Mother is able to see again and live a happy normal life at home! Thank you a million times over Dr Lash!!
About Dr. Austin Lash, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1407172828
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lash has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lash.
