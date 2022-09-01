Dr. Austin Lutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Lutz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Austin Lutz, MD
Dr. Austin Lutz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Lutz works at
Dr. Lutz's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Centers of Alabama PC3485 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lutz?
Dr. Lutz has been my Urologist for 8 years, drive from Tennessee to him. Spends all the time I need or answers all the questions I have. Excellent manners and excellent physician.
About Dr. Austin Lutz, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427218460
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner/LSU
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Rhodes College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutz works at
Dr. Lutz has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lutz speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.