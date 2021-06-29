See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Austin Ma, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Austin Ma, MD

Dr. Austin Ma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ma works at Hematology/Oncology Specialists in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology Oncology Specialists
    Hematology Oncology Specialists
1851 Lombard St Ste 105, Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 485-7232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteopenia
Anemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 29, 2021
    I met with Dr Ma regarding a breast cancer diagnosis. Dr. Ma was personable, took his time to explain his plan for me, did not rush the appointment., answered all my questions. His staff was very good to work with and everything was ready for me when I arrived for the appt. No complaints.
    prtuswell — Jun 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Austin Ma, MD
    About Dr. Austin Ma, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1598700627
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Austin Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ma works at Hematology/Oncology Specialists in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ma’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

