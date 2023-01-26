Overview

Dr. Austin Nelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Alaska Digestive and Liver Disease in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Eagle River, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.