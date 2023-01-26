Dr. Austin Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Austin Nelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Alaska Digestive and Liver Disease3851 Piper St Ste U466, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5133
-
2
Orthopedic Physicians Alaska17101 Snowmobile Ln Ste 204, Eagle River, AK 99577 Directions (907) 931-5134
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nelson and his team were excellent from beginning to end ( excuse the pun ??) This was my first experience and I felt informed and comfortable. I work in healthcare and would recommend them to all my friends.
About Dr. Austin Nelson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1831316066
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Education Consortium
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
