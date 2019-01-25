Overview

Dr. Austin O'Brien, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MA. They graduated from Facof Med Memorial Univof Newfoundland and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. O'Brien works at Mill City Medical Group in Lowell, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.