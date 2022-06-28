Overview

Dr. Austin Osemeka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Osemeka works at Carolina Digestive Disease Ctr in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.