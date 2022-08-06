Dr. Austin Saavedra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saavedra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Saavedra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Austin Saavedra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Folsom Primary Care1700 Prairie City Rd Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I just had my first appointment to establish with Dr. Saveedra and I'm so happy to say that he was very knowledgeable, kind, listened, didn't rush me, and seemed to genuinely care, etc. I feel that I found a great doctor and I'm so happy! His office staff were awesome too, very kind, courteous, and organized.
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265884191
- Creighton University Med Ctr
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Dr. Saavedra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saavedra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saavedra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saavedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saavedra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saavedra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saavedra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saavedra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.