Dr. Austin Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Austin Stone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland2195 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 218-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
I went to see Dr. Stone about severe knee pain. Dr. Stone was very skilled, highly professional, compassionate and friendly. He diagnosed the pain and addressed this thru appropriate injections. I am now able to walk and function well. Thank you very much Dr. Stone.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
