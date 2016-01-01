See All Pediatricians in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Austin Wong, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Austin Wong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at The Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Pediatric Cardiology Hackensack Pediatric Center for Heart Disease
    155 Polifly Rd Ste 106, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-1160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Valve Disease
Coronary Angiogram
Arrhythmia Screening
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Coronary Angiogram
Arrhythmia Screening

Treatment frequency



Pulmonary Valve Disease
Coronary Angiogram
Arrhythmia Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Septal Defect
Bronchiolitis
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Diabetes Counseling
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endocarditis
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Overweight
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tetralogy of Fallot
Tilt Table Testing
Transposition of Great Arteries
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Septal Defect
Vertigo
Wheezing
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Austin Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700832573
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jacobi Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Austin Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at The Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

