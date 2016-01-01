Dr. Austin Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Austin Wong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Cardiology Hackensack Pediatric Center for Heart Disease155 Polifly Rd Ste 106, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1160
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Austin Wong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700832573
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Jacobi Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
