Dr. Austin Yeargan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Austin Yeargan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Yeargan works at Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Regenerative Medicine Clinic
    5725 Oleander Dr Ste E4, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 769-7878
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test
McMurray's Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test
McMurray's Test

Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthritis-Related Enthesitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2022
    I am 54 year young active and athletic male that was facing an inevitable knee replacement. I found Dr Yeargan after relocating to Wilmington, and was fascinated by the NAMAD procedure; grow your own cartilage and skip the knee replacement! I had procedure on Presidents day 2022. It's July'22 and I've been pain free, no swelling, and back to most of the activities I enjoy—caveat I stopped high impact training such as running. Back in the gym with no limits on range of motion or pushing heaving weights, taking long walks, yard work, cycling, etc. Check him out at Carolina Joint Arthritis.
    Gregory S — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Austin Yeargan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962421917
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Austin Yeargan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeargan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeargan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeargan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeargan works at Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Yeargan’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeargan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeargan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeargan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeargan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.