Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austina Cho, MD
Overview of Dr. Austina Cho, MD
Dr. Austina Cho, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Cho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
-
1
Mindpath Health4010 Watson Plaza Dr Ste 285, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 497-1505
- 2 6131 Orangethorpe Ave Ste 220I, Buena Park, CA 90620 Directions (562) 822-5950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
Dr. Cho has Truly Helped me! She listens and provides me with Excellent, Very Intelligent understanding feedback and Ideas that have truly helped me with my life journey. She is very easy to speak with and I always feel 110% comfortable, honestly discussing anything that I need help with in life. Dr. Cho knows about all of the new medications that are available and she is very honest with her recommendations. I really look forward to my appointments with Dr. Cho! Thank you very much!
About Dr. Austina Cho, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1780770453
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cho speaks Korean.
Dr. Cho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.