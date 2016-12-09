Overview of Dr. Auston Gray Jr, MD

Dr. Auston Gray Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Gray Jr works at Sumter Psychiatry Associates in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.