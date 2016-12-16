Overview of Dr. Austria Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Austria Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Timber Creek Pediatrics in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.