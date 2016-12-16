See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Austria Rodriguez, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Austria Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Austria Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Timber Creek Pediatrics in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Timber Creek Pediatrics
    15212 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 380-1777
  2. 2
    Timber Creek Pediatrics
    3861 Avalon Park East Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 380-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    I have know Dr.Rodriguez since 2006 she was my daughter Dr now she is my son Doctor she is nicest,trustworthy,helpfull Doktor i have seen,and her office employees our very polite and helpfull i have recommended her all my friends and she is seen majority of them and they have no problem.??????????
    Fulya deniz in Orlando, FL — Dec 16, 2016
    About Dr. Austria Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306843032
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    Internship
    • Region De Azuero, Republic Of Panama
    Medical Education
    • University of Panama / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Panama
