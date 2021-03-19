Overview of Dr. Autar Wali, MD

Dr. Autar Wali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Wali works at Willow Partners Medical Corp in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominal Pain and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.