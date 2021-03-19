Dr. Autar Wali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Autar Wali, MD
Overview of Dr. Autar Wali, MD
Dr. Autar Wali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Dr. Wali works at
Dr. Wali's Office Locations
Willow Partners Medical Corp.155 W Willow St, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 865-2626
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 865-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr. Wali after having hemerrhoid issues for several years. Honestly, I want to say that he was so very thorough with my concerns, and went above and beyond to make sure I got an ultrasound, and colonoscopy to ensure I had no serious issues (family has a history of digestive disease, and cancer). Dr. Wali was always willing to answer any questions, and was always very thorough in his findings, and concerns. I really want to thank Dr. Wali for not just disregarding my health issues, and ensuring he did everything to make sure I was ok. He is a great doctor and I would highly highly recommend him to family and friends! Most doctors will just push you off to the side, and write you a prescription, but Dr. Wali makes sure that he identifies the cause! Super grateful!
About Dr. Autar Wali, MD
- General Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164601449
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wali works at
Dr. Wali has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominal Pain and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wali speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.