Dr. Autry Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Autry Parker, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
Memphis TN / Main office6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve gone through mri physical therapy tons of meds. It wasn’t until I was sent to the pain clinic where Dr parker. Explained in detail my ongoing problems with X-ray films up to explain why, and what the plan would entail, A series until I get some relief. I suffer from Severe back pain and unable to use my right leg 100% Pain all day every night. I had 2 pain blocks right side so far, some relief. Recently, the left side. We sang thur the procedure which took my mind away from the pain and pressure unavoidable. It’s wait and see now. I look forward to a great report in a month when I’m scheduled to return. Thank you so much Dr Parker. I know we will figure this out and return to the quality of life that I’m seeking.
About Dr. Autry Parker, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154326403
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
