Dr. Ava Huchun, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ava Huchun, MD

Dr. Ava Huchun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Walter Reed Army Medical Center

Dr. Huchun works at Summit Medical Group in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huchun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group
    95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 718-5780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 27, 2022
    I got an appointment quickly, did not wait in waiting or exam rooms. Office is clean
    Susan M. Izzo — Sep 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ava Huchun, MD
    About Dr. Ava Huchun, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073546438
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ava Huchun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huchun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huchun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huchun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huchun works at Summit Medical Group in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Huchun’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huchun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huchun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huchun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huchun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

