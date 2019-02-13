Overview of Dr. Ava Phoenix, MD

Dr. Ava Phoenix, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Phoenix works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Obstetrics & Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.