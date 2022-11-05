Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD
Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Med College Faculty Of Med Krakow Poland and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Sierecki's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors - Commack66 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sweet, Kind, Caring, Loyal. The kind of Doctor everyone would want!
About Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- Female
- 1477796506
Education & Certifications
- New York Downtown Hospital
- Jagiellonian University Med College Faculty Of Med Krakow Poland
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
