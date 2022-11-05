See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Commack, NY
Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD

Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Med College Faculty Of Med Krakow Poland and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Sierecki works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Commack in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sierecki's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Doctors - Commack
    66 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Sweet, Kind, Caring, Loyal. The kind of Doctor everyone would want!
    — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1477796506
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Downtown Hospital
    • Jagiellonian University Med College Faculty Of Med Krakow Poland
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Huntington Hospital

