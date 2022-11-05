Overview of Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD

Dr. Ava Sierecki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Med College Faculty Of Med Krakow Poland and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Sierecki works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Commack in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.