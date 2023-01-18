Dr. Ava Washko, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ava Washko, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ava Washko, DPM
Dr. Ava Washko, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

Dr. Washko's Office Locations
Thai D Nguyen MD PA9816 Memorial Blvd Ste 202, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-7316
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Washko She was so courteous and friendly as well as attentive to taking care of my father! I will most definitely be recommending her to others! I really appreciated how she broke everything down so my father could understand the process lastly we are so greatful my father is no longer living in pain!
About Dr. Ava Washko, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669727020
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hosp Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Baylor University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washko speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Washko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washko.
