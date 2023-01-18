See All Podiatric Surgeons in Humble, TX
Dr. Ava Washko, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Humble, TX
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ava Washko, DPM

Dr. Ava Washko, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

Dr. Washko works at Thai D Nguyen MD PA in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Washko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thai D Nguyen MD PA
    9816 Memorial Blvd Ste 202, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 446-7316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr Washko She was so courteous and friendly as well as attentive to taking care of my father! I will most definitely be recommending her to others! I really appreciated how she broke everything down so my father could understand the process lastly we are so greatful my father is no longer living in pain!
    Andrea — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Ava Washko, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669727020
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Joseph Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ava Washko, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Washko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Washko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Washko works at Thai D Nguyen MD PA in Humble, TX. View the full address on Dr. Washko’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Washko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

