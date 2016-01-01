Dr. Bhambri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avani Bhambri, MD
Overview
Dr. Avani Bhambri, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bhambri works at
Locations
Texas Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center Pllc3142 Horizon Rd Ste 201, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (469) 757-4410
Texas Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center Pllc6751 Horizon Rd, Heath, TX 75032 Directions (469) 757-4410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Avani Bhambri, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114122512
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhambri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhambri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhambri works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhambri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhambri.
