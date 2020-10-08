Overview

Dr. Avani Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at TJH Medical services P.C. in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.