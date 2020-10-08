Dr. Avani Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avani Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Avani Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center13420 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6742
-
2
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-7001
-
3
Medisys - Women's Health13303 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 657-7093
-
4
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5868
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I became suddenly sick. thankful to have found her. Dr: AVANI PATEL is a consummate professional and most caring doctor I have ever met. I had my Endoscopy and colonoscopy yesterday. I am satisfied 100%, because she is super friendly, took the time to listen. very smart. staff also very very helpful. I would highly recommend Dr: AVANI PATEL to anyone!
About Dr. Avani Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Gujarati
- 1497715445
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Chinese and Gujarati.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
