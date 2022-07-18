See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Avanish Aggarwal, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Avanish Aggarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. Bartholomew's Hospital Medical College, London and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Aggarwal works at Gastro Health - Oakwater Downtown in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastro Health - Oakwater Downtown
    3885 Oakwater Cir Ste A, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 851-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Barrett's Esophagus

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 18, 2022
    I am a cancer patient and I couldn’t ask for a better doctor. The care that he gives me is so special. I never have to worry that he’s missed something. He’s too good for that to happen. I will continue my cancer journey knowing that I have Dr. Aggarwal by my side. If you ever get the opportunity to meet him you will see what I mean as well as how lucky you will be to have him caring for you. He’s a great doctor as well as an incredible human being. His office staff is great too.
    Deborah Smith — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Avanish Aggarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1376517128
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western/u Hospital|Mayo Foundation For Med Education And Research
    Residency
    • University Tenn Hcs
    Internship
    • Regional Medical Center, University Of Tennessee
    Medical Education
    • St. Bartholomew's Hospital Medical College, London
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avanish Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal works at Gastro Health - Oakwater Downtown in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aggarwal’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

