Overview of Dr. Avanti Mehrotra, MD

Dr. Avanti Mehrotra, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Mehrotra works at North Memorial Health Cancer Center in Robbinsdale, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.