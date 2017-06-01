Dr. Avanti Mehrotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avanti Mehrotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Avanti Mehrotra, MD
Dr. Avanti Mehrotra, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Dr. Mehrotra's Office Locations
North Memorial Health Cancer Center3435 W Broadway Ave Ste 1135, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
North Memorial Health Cancer Clinic-Maple Grove9825 Hospital Dr Ste 10, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehrotra is very helpful discussing the pros and cons of treatment options. She will spend as much time as needed to make sure she understands your condition and what your goals are. I especially like her ability to provide and unfiltered answers to very difficult questions. I trust her and know she will call in specialists if required.
About Dr. Avanti Mehrotra, MD
- Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1699705491
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrotra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehrotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Dr. Mehrotra has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.