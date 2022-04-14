Dr. Tripathi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aveekshit Tripathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aveekshit Tripathi, MD
Dr. Aveekshit Tripathi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tripathi works at
Dr. Tripathi's Office Locations
Prairie View, Inc7570 W 21st St N Ste 1026D, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 729-6555
Mercy Health Center Home Health Serv1105 Sunset Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-2833
Prairie View Inc.1901 E 1st St, Newton, KS 67114 Directions (316) 284-6400
Prairie View Inc.9333 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 634-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have Zoom appointments with the doctor. I suffered from anxiety. For three years I could not get out of bed because of internal shaking. He prescribed the exact right prescription the first time. It was such a relief. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Aveekshit Tripathi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1629206339
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tripathi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tripathi has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripathi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.