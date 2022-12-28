Dr. Avery Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avery Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Avery Alexander, MD
Dr. Avery Alexander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Alexander Eye Institute Sc250 N Metro Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 830-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Messed up my eyes and wouldn't even admit it. Terrible night vision problems from Lasik. I can't even drive anymore. I had to go to other doctors to tell me that I should never have been a candidate for this surgery. Avery will gladly take your money and will not regret ruining your life. Look elsewhere or cross your fingers he doesn't ruin your life like he did to me.
About Dr. Avery Alexander, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982788030
Education & Certifications
- Kellogg Eye Center
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford University
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Astigmatism and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.