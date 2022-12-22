Overview of Dr. Avery Katz, MD

Dr. Avery Katz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at Neurology Group Of North Jersey in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.