Dr. Avery Kuflik, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (87)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Avery Kuflik, MD is a Dermatologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Kuflik works at Kuflik Dermatology in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ, Sea Girt, NJ and Whiting, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Toms River
    453 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-0515
    Manahawkin
    1172a Beacon Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 489-0520
    Sea Girt
    2130 Highway 35 # A113, Sea Girt, NJ 08750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 282-9660
    Whiting
    63 Lacey Rd Ste D, Whiting, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 849-9444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Acne
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Acne

Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Boil
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Erysipelas
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Resurfacing
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Feb 25, 2022
    I live in Long Island and have gone to the top dermatology specialists in New York over the course of 8 months. They ran biopsies and allergy tests to try and figure out what the irritation was on my face. I was diagnosed with Contact Dermatitis over and over. After being on steroid creams and antibiotics for months on end with no improvement, I felt like I was at a dead end. A friend of mine recommended I reach out to her dermatologist in.. I contacted Dr Avery Kuflik, sent him pictures of the progression of the irritation and explained what my other doctors have told me. He immediately ruled out Contact Dermatitis as a diagnosis and told me that he’s certain that it’s fungal. He was right!! After 8 months of living with a terrible, painful, itchy rash on my face.. I was finally able to get the proper treatment and now have clear skin!! Thank you Dr Avery!!!
    Lauren — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Avery Kuflik, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952415705
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital|Sloan-Kettering
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

