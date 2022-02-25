Overview

Dr. Avery Kuflik, MD is a Dermatologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Kuflik works at Kuflik Dermatology in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ, Sea Girt, NJ and Whiting, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.