Dr. Avery Kuflik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avery Kuflik, MD is a Dermatologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Kuflik works at
Locations
Toms River453 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-0515
Manahawkin1172a Beacon Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 489-0520
Sea Girt2130 Highway 35 # A113, Sea Girt, NJ 08750 Directions (732) 282-9660
Whiting63 Lacey Rd Ste D, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 849-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I live in Long Island and have gone to the top dermatology specialists in New York over the course of 8 months. They ran biopsies and allergy tests to try and figure out what the irritation was on my face. I was diagnosed with Contact Dermatitis over and over. After being on steroid creams and antibiotics for months on end with no improvement, I felt like I was at a dead end. A friend of mine recommended I reach out to her dermatologist in.. I contacted Dr Avery Kuflik, sent him pictures of the progression of the irritation and explained what my other doctors have told me. He immediately ruled out Contact Dermatitis as a diagnosis and told me that he’s certain that it’s fungal. He was right!! After 8 months of living with a terrible, painful, itchy rash on my face.. I was finally able to get the proper treatment and now have clear skin!! Thank you Dr Avery!!!
About Dr. Avery Kuflik, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952415705
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- North Shore University Hospital|Sloan-Kettering
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuflik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuflik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuflik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuflik works at
Dr. Kuflik has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuflik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuflik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuflik.
