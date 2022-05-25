Dr. Avery Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avery Walker, MD
Dr. Avery Walker, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Providence Surgical Associates2204 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 503-1870
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been under Dr. Walker’s care for numerous surgical procedures due to Crohns Disease. He has been attentive and caring as anyone could desire. He listens and then waits if you have a question or if he has questions, he waits for a response His surgical skills are top notch and I could not have had a better surgeon. The last time I was in the hospital, I had a pain occurrence that was a 10+ he had the on call surgeon check on me, then later he showed up and checked. His care is excellent . I’m a retired RN, I’ve been around doctors a lot.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811131287
- Ochsner Clinic Colon and Rectal Surgery - New Orleans, LA
- Madigan Army Medical Center, Fort Lewis, Wa
- Madigan Army Medical Center, Fort Lewis, Wa
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
