Dr. Avi Baitner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8366Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Nicklaus Children's Hospital Miramar12246 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025 Directions (305) 662-8366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Institute of Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics PA20295 NE 29th Pl Ste 300, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (786) 624-2800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My son had multiple and complicated surgeries, i couldn't be more thankful for the excellent treatment by Dr Baitner and his team and Niclaus. He is very communicative and explains the process which helps in addition to an excellent specialist.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- San Diego Children's Hospital
- SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
