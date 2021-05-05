See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Avi Bernstein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Avi Bernstein, MD

Dr. Avi Bernstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They completed their fellowship with State University New York

Dr. Bernstein works at The Spine Center S.C. in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations

    The Spine Center S.C.
    1875 Dempster St Ste 425, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 698-9330

Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 05, 2021
    Dr Bernstein has been my surgeon for several years. He is the best and I would never let any other doctor operate on me. His staff is remarkable also.
    Sandra McCain — May 05, 2021
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1740325927
    Fellowship
    • State University New York
    • UCLA
    Dr. Avi Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein works at The Spine Center S.C. in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bernstein’s profile.

    Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

