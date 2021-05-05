Dr. Avi Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avi Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Avi Bernstein, MD
Dr. Avi Bernstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They completed their fellowship with State University New York
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
The Spine Center S.C.1875 Dempster St Ste 425, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bernstein has been my surgeon for several years. He is the best and I would never let any other doctor operate on me. His staff is remarkable also.
About Dr. Avi Bernstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University New York
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
