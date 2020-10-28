Overview of Dr. Avi Deshmukh, MD

Dr. Avi Deshmukh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stephenville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Med Coll|University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center and Palo Pinto General Hospital.



Dr. Deshmukh works at North Central Texas Urology in Stephenville, TX with other offices in Granbury, TX and Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.