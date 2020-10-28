Dr. Deshmukh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avi Deshmukh, MD
Overview of Dr. Avi Deshmukh, MD
Dr. Avi Deshmukh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stephenville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Med Coll|University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center and Palo Pinto General Hospital.
Cross Timber Orthopedics, 561 N Graham St, Stephenville, TX 76401
North Central Texas Urology, 805 Hill Blvd Ste 106-107, Granbury, TX 76048
1212 Clear Lake Rd Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Palo Pinto General Hospital
If it weren't for Dr. Deshmukh, I wouldn't have a prostrate. After being wrongly diagnosed as needing my prostrate removed by another doctor, Dr. Deshmukh explored further and advised me not to proceed with removal. Thank you Dr. Deshmukh for your help.
About Dr. Avi Deshmukh, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386640415
Education & Certifications
- American Coll|Bethesda Naval Hospital Uniformed Svcs Med School
- Med College Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio|Medical College Ohio
- Med Coll Ohio|Med College Ohio
- Grant Med Coll|University of Mumbai
