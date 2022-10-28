Dr. Avi Grunin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avi Grunin, MD
Overview of Dr. Avi Grunin, MD
Dr. Avi Grunin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Dr. Grunin works at
Dr. Grunin's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6220Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 147 Milk St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 654-7170
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 654-7111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was randomly assigned to Dr. Grunin to look at my sprained ankle. He took his time, was very thorough, explained everything to me, and gave me a few options for follow up care. He obviously knew his stuff, and he was very respectful, patient and kind.
About Dr. Avi Grunin, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215195318
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatric Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grunin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grunin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grunin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grunin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.