Dr. Avi Mazumdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazumdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avi Mazumdar, MD
Overview of Dr. Avi Mazumdar, MD
Dr. Avi Mazumdar, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuroradiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Mazumdar's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd # 505, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-2113
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital1890 Silver Cross Blvd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-2113
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
What can you say about a man who saved your life? Dr Mazumdar did so 2 years ago. I had a broken artery which caused uncontrollable nose bleeds which most doctors dismissed as common nose bleeds. But this is different. I was literally bleeding to death even as I was getting a blood transfusion on an ambulance vehicle. Dr Mazumdar ordered a MRI and performed a life-saving procedure. I had a miraculous recovery and am forever grateful!
About Dr. Avi Mazumdar, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazumdar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazumdar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazumdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazumdar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazumdar.
