Dr. Avi Mazumdar, MD

Neuroradiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Avi Mazumdar, MD

Dr. Avi Mazumdar, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuroradiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Mazumdar works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mazumdar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd # 505, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-2113
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-2113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Aneurysm
Stroke
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Brain Aneurysm
Stroke
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Dec 09, 2016
    What can you say about a man who saved your life? Dr Mazumdar did so 2 years ago. I had a broken artery which caused uncontrollable nose bleeds which most doctors dismissed as common nose bleeds. But this is different. I was literally bleeding to death even as I was getting a blood transfusion on an ambulance vehicle. Dr Mazumdar ordered a MRI and performed a life-saving procedure. I had a miraculous recovery and am forever grateful!
    znichola in IL — Dec 09, 2016
    About Dr. Avi Mazumdar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760547889
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neuroradiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avi Mazumdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazumdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazumdar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazumdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazumdar works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mazumdar’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazumdar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazumdar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazumdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazumdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

